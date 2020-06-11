Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stake Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205,777 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $50.90.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.88 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 104,994 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,989,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $118,994.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,316 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,331. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.69.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

