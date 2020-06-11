Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Buys 125 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 18,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 139,000.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,950,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $2,983,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,598.67.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,647.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,297.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,722.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,412.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2,040.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

