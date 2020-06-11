Hope Bancorp Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HOPE. ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hope Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $15.51.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

In related news, Director Steven Koh sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $55,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 221,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

