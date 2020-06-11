Hooker Furniture (HOFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) will release its Q1 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, June 12th. Analysts expect Hooker Furniture to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $20.98 on Thursday. Hooker Furniture has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $234.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOFT. ValuEngine upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Hooker Furniture from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.