Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Holdings Lifted by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,619 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 1.88% of Hibbett Sports worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 632,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 63,259 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 65,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 12.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 252.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the period.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,025. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $356.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.58. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William G. Quinn purchased 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,456 shares of company stock valued at $235,892. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

