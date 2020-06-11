HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Gap Up to $1.19

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.48, but opened at $1.19. HEXO shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 43,327,248 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEXO. Jefferies Financial Group cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of HEXO in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.62.

Get HEXO alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 40.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,714,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after buying an additional 6,013,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 3,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in HEXO by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 139,120 shares during the period.

HEXO Company Profile (NASDAQ:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.