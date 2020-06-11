HEX Market Capitalization Hits $780.73 Million (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 11th. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $780.73 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00081280 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00367384 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008562 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000498 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012432 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00015523 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HEX Profile

HEX is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 203,623,972,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,132,826,505 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.