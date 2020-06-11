Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$16.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$13.00. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian reduced their price objective on Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded Heroux Devtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$22.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Heroux Devtek from C$24.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$23.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Heroux Devtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.13.

Shares of TSE:HRX opened at C$12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.08 million and a PE ratio of 13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.41. Heroux Devtek has a 1 year low of C$8.56 and a 1 year high of C$21.64.

In other news, Director Gilles Labbé purchased 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$778,041. Insiders have bought a total of 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $169,484 in the last quarter.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

