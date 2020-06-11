Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Down 8.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $61.08 and last traded at $61.16, approximately 2,424,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,781,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.96.

Specifically, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,039,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $54,905,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after acquiring an additional 837,255 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $31,719,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after acquiring an additional 373,600 shares during the last quarter.

About Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.