Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,962 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,204,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

In other Henry Schein news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSIC opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

