Helios Technologies (HLIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

Helios Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of HLIO opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.58 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.