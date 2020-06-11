HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.71 ($68.22).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €48.52 ($54.52) on Tuesday. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €29.00 ($32.58) and a 1 year high of €73.02 ($82.04). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.46.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

