Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

Heico has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1,235.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Heico has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heico to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get Heico alerts:

NYSE:HEI opened at $113.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.12. Heico has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $147.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $468.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.69 million. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heico will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $59,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $52,154.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HEI. SunTrust Banks downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.