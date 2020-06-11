Heico Corp (HEI.A) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08 on July 15th

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

HEI.A opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 0.97. Heico has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $113.69.

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $468.15 million for the quarter. Heico had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

