Head-To-Head Review: Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) vs. National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Aspen Group alerts:

This table compares Aspen Group and National American University Holdngs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $34.03 million 6.55 -$9.28 million ($0.50) -20.52 National American University Holdngs $37.26 million 0.34 -$25.09 million N/A N/A

Aspen Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National American University Holdngs.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and National American University Holdngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -14.61% -18.97% -10.39% National American University Holdngs N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Aspen Group has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National American University Holdngs has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Aspen Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of National American University Holdngs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aspen Group and National American University Holdngs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 National American University Holdngs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aspen Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 22.81%. Given Aspen Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than National American University Holdngs.

Summary

Aspen Group beats National American University Holdngs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc. provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2018, it had 7,057 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

National American University Holdngs Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. It also provides courseware development, technical support, and online class hosting services to various colleges, technical schools, and training institutions in the United States and Canada. As of July 31, 2018, the company operated through 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. In addition, it engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.