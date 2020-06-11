Head to Head Review: ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) vs. China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO)

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) and ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for China Biologic Products and ADMA Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products 0 0 0 0 N/A ADMA Biologics 0 1 3 0 2.75

ADMA Biologics has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 158.62%. Given ADMA Biologics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than China Biologic Products.

Risk and Volatility

China Biologic Products has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADMA Biologics has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Biologic Products and ADMA Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products $503.70 million 8.40 $138.81 million $4.28 25.10 ADMA Biologics $29.35 million 8.53 -$48.28 million ($0.92) -3.15

China Biologic Products has higher revenue and earnings than ADMA Biologics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Biologic Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares China Biologic Products and ADMA Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products 28.80% 10.01% 9.16% ADMA Biologics -151.18% -105.97% -35.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.1% of China Biologic Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of China Biologic Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Biologic Products beats ADMA Biologics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia. The company also provides human immunoglobulin and IVIG for original and secondary immunoglobulin deficiency, and immunoglobulin G secondary deficiency; human hepatitis B immunoglobulin for the prevention of measles and contagious hepatitis; human rabies immunoglobulin primarily for passive immunity from bites or claws by rabies or other infected animals; and human tetanus immunoglobulin for the prevention and therapy of tetanus. In addition, it offers placenta polypeptide for the treatment of cell immunity deficiency diseases, viral infection, and leucopenia, as well as assists in postoperative healing; factor VIII for treating coagulopathies; human fibrinogen; and human prothrombin complex concentrate for treating congenital and acquired clotting factor II, VII, IX, X deficiency, as well as excessive anticoagulant, vitamin K deficiency, etc. Further, the company is developing Human fibrinogen for the treatment for lack of fibrinogen and increase human fibrinogen concentration; and artificial dura and spinal dura mater products for use in brain and spinal surgeries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company was formerly known as China Biologic Products, Inc. and changed its name to China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. in July 2017. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also offers Nabi-HB, a hyperimmune globulin for the treatment of acute exposure; and Bivigam, an intravenous immune globulin for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross, Marietta, and Kennesaw, Georgia. The company distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

