Head-To-Head Contrast: Quantrx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB) versus Cardiovascular Systems (OTCMKTS:CSII)

Quantrx Biomedical (OTCMKTS:QTXB) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Quantrx Biomedical alerts:

92.8% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Quantrx Biomedical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Quantrx Biomedical and Cardiovascular Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantrx Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardiovascular Systems 0 2 4 0 2.67

Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus target price of $49.60, suggesting a potential upside of 50.26%. Given Cardiovascular Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardiovascular Systems is more favorable than Quantrx Biomedical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quantrx Biomedical and Cardiovascular Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantrx Biomedical N/A N/A -$620,000.00 N/A N/A Cardiovascular Systems $248.02 million 4.69 -$250,000.00 ($0.01) -3,301.00

Cardiovascular Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Quantrx Biomedical.

Volatility and Risk

Quantrx Biomedical has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quantrx Biomedical and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantrx Biomedical N/A N/A -206.63% Cardiovascular Systems -4.04% -7.36% -4.82%

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Quantrx Biomedical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantrx Biomedical

QuantRx Biomedical Corporation engages in the development and commercialization patented miniform pads (PADs) and PAD based over-the-counter products in the United States. It is also developing genomic diagnostics for the laboratory market, based on its lateral flow patents, including RapidSense technology, a one-step lateral flow test. The company's PAD products are used for the treatment of hemorrhoids, minor vaginal infections, urinary incontinences, general catamenial uses, and other medical needs. It also provides InSync, a feminine hygienic interlabial padand; Unique miniform, which is available as a treated pad for the temporary relief of the itch and discomfort associated with hemorrhoids and minor vaginal infection, as well as an untreated pad, for the daily protection of light urinary, vaginal, or anal leakage; and other treated miniform products. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantrx Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantrx Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.