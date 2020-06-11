Head-To-Head Contrast: Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) vs. Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Manning and Napier and Invesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning and Napier 1.31% 7.66% 5.19% Invesco 8.12% 11.04% 2.92%

This table compares Manning and Napier and Invesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning and Napier $136.00 million 0.35 $1.43 million $0.17 17.12 Invesco $6.12 billion 0.77 $688.30 million $2.55 4.05

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than Manning and Napier. Invesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manning and Napier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Manning and Napier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Manning and Napier shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Invesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Manning and Napier has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Manning and Napier and Invesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manning and Napier 0 0 0 0 N/A Invesco 3 9 2 0 1.93

Invesco has a consensus price target of $10.65, suggesting a potential upside of 3.16%. Given Invesco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invesco is more favorable than Manning and Napier.

Dividends

Manning and Napier pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Invesco pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Manning and Napier pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Invesco has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Invesco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Invesco beats Manning and Napier on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

