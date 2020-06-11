Head to Head Contrast: Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) & The Competition

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lindblad Expeditions to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Lindblad Expeditions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lindblad Expeditions and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions 0 3 3 0 2.50 Lindblad Expeditions Competitors 209 823 1354 55 2.51

Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 46.62%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 1.77%. Given Lindblad Expeditions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lindblad Expeditions is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions $343.09 million $16.35 million 23.03 Lindblad Expeditions Competitors $4.39 billion $411.57 million 21.68

Lindblad Expeditions’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lindblad Expeditions. Lindblad Expeditions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lindblad Expeditions and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions -0.87% 4.97% 1.06% Lindblad Expeditions Competitors -21.13% -19.72% -7.21%

Risk and Volatility

Lindblad Expeditions has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lindblad Expeditions’ peers have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions peers beat Lindblad Expeditions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand. The company has a strategic alliance with the National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

