Head-To-Head Contrast: Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) versus Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) and Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Opera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital $9.95 million 0.58 -$9.47 million N/A N/A Opera $334.86 million 2.37 $57.90 million $0.55 13.16

Opera has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgeline Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bridgeline Digital and Opera, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Opera 0 0 4 0 3.00

Opera has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 76.10%. Given Opera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Opera is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Opera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital 81.83% 289.52% 96.07% Opera 7.72% 4.51% 3.94%

Volatility & Risk

Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opera has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Opera beats Bridgeline Digital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides Bridgeline Unbound Marketing, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and Bridgeline Unbound Insights to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers Bridgeline Unbound Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and Bridgeline Unbound Franchises, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

