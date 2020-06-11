Head-To-Head Comparison: Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) versus LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Workday and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 1 14 16 1 2.53 LiveRamp 0 0 7 0 3.00

Workday presently has a consensus target price of $195.96, suggesting a potential upside of 9.01%. LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $56.86, suggesting a potential upside of 23.17%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Workday.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Workday and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $3.63 billion 11.65 -$480.67 million ($1.42) -126.59 LiveRamp $380.57 million 7.93 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -24.95

LiveRamp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Workday. Workday is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveRamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Workday shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -13.68% -14.70% -5.40% LiveRamp -32.72% -10.07% -8.67%

Risk and Volatility

Workday has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Workday beats LiveRamp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning, as well as other HCM solutions, such as Workday Recruiting, Time Tracking, Payroll, and Learning. In addition, the company offers business planning, analytics, and other solutions, including Insights Business Planning Cloud, a solution with built-in intelligence for finance, human resource, and sales teams; Workday Prism Analytics that enables customers to bring together various data with analytics tools for financial and people analytics to make business decisions; Workday Student, a student and faculty lifecycle information system to help colleges and universities; and Workday Data-as-a-Service that provides data to customers to enable informed decision-making. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

