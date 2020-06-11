Head to Head Analysis: FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) and HSBC (OTCMKTS:HSBC)

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) and HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FFD Financial and HSBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A HSBC 6.54% 5.87% 0.42%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FFD Financial and HSBC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A HSBC 8 6 2 0 1.63

HSBC has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.11%. Given HSBC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HSBC is more favorable than FFD Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of FFD Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

FFD Financial has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HSBC has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FFD Financial and HSBC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFD Financial $19.27 million 3.36 $6.32 million N/A N/A HSBC $56.10 billion 1.87 $6.06 billion $3.90 6.60

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than FFD Financial.

Summary

HSBC beats FFD Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides home mortgage loans, home equity line of credit, auto and boat loans, overdraft protection line of credit, personal loans, business term loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and equipment loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers online banking and bill pay, e-statement, overdraft protection, mobile banking, night depository, cash management, wire transfer, safe deposit box, night depository, and teller services. Further, the company through its subsidiary, FFD Risk Management, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Boulevard, Sugarcreek, Berlin, and Mt. Hope. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The Commercial Banking segment provides services and financing for buyers and suppliers in the trade cycle; liquidity and cash management services; capital financing, including debt, equity, and advisory services; and insurance and investment products, such as business and financial protection, trade insurance, employee benefits, corporate wealth management, and other commercial risk insurance products to small enterprises, mid-market companies, and multinationals. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of advisory, financing, prime, research and analysis, securities, trading and sales, and transaction banking services to corporates, financial institutions, and resources and energy groups. The Global Private Banking segment provides private banking, and investment and wealth management services to business owners, entrepreneurs, and senior executives and their families. As of January 14, 2019, the company operated approximately 3,800 offices in 66 countries and territories worldwide. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

