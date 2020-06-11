HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,582 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of HD Supply worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in HD Supply by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,315,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,133,000 after acquiring an additional 875,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,372,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 115,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth $88,580,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HD Supply by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,476,000 after buying an additional 189,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HD Supply by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,354,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 41,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 409,506 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,949. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HDS. ValuEngine lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $36.57 on Thursday. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.15.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

