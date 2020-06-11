Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) a €45.00 Price Target

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) has been assigned a €45.00 ($50.56) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($43.82) price target on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.80 ($40.22).

Bertrandt stock opened at €39.10 ($43.93) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $406.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.90. Bertrandt has a 12 month low of €25.00 ($28.09) and a 12 month high of €66.90 ($75.17). The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

