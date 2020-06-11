Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) & TCF Financial (OTCMKTS:TCF) Head to Head Comparison

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. TCF Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. TCF Financial pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TCF Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCF Financial has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Harleysville Financial and TCF Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A TCF Financial 0 1 11 1 3.00

TCF Financial has a consensus target price of $39.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.73%. Given TCF Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TCF Financial is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harleysville Financial and TCF Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $33.70 million 2.61 $8.15 million N/A N/A TCF Financial $1.61 billion 3.13 $304.36 million $1.90 17.47

TCF Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and TCF Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 22.79% 9.88% 0.97% TCF Financial 20.10% 14.01% 1.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of TCF Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of TCF Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TCF Financial beats Harleysville Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, commercial real estate, and small business loans, as well as lines and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, direct deposit, reorder check, safe deposit box, and other services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services; and investment products comprising fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. As of October 17, 2018, the company operated six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one full-service office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; commercial real estate loans; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 314 branches consisting of 189 traditional branches, 122 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Wisconsin, Arizona, and South Dakota. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.

