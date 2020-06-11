Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Cut to GBX 80

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its target price decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HMSO. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded Hammerson to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Hammerson to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hammerson from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 185 ($2.35) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 129.25 ($1.65).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.50) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $900.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 182.34. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 39.57 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 325.30 ($4.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01.

In other news, insider Pierre Bouchut sold 20,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.87), for a total transaction of £13,789.72 ($17,550.87). Also, insider Sarah Booth sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.22), for a total value of £11,406.72 ($14,517.91).

About Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.