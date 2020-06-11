Hamish Paton Purchases 1,034 Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Stock

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) insider Hamish Paton acquired 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £144.76 ($184.24).

Hamish Paton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Hamish Paton acquired 512 shares of Amigo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £148.48 ($188.98).

On Wednesday, April 8th, Hamish Paton acquired 896 shares of Amigo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £143.36 ($182.46).

Shares of LON AMGO opened at GBX 15.78 ($0.20) on Thursday. Amigo Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 10.48 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 297.50 ($3.79). The company has a current ratio of 22.39, a quick ratio of 22.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.64. The company has a market capitalization of $84.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGO. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Amigo in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Amigo in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amigo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 213.75 ($2.72).

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

