H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP trimmed its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,905 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned 0.11% of H & R Block worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in H & R Block by 202.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in H & R Block by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H & R Block alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HRB traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $18.19. 74,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,904. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.82. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.