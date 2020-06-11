GVC (LON:GVC) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

GVC (LON:GVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GVC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,170 ($14.89) to GBX 975 ($12.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,060 ($13.49) to GBX 790 ($10.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.24) to GBX 670 ($8.53) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 974.36 ($12.40).

LON GVC opened at GBX 746.40 ($9.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 772.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 776.66. GVC has a 12 month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 956.80 ($12.18). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82.

In other news, insider Jette Nygaard-Andersen bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.12) per share, for a total transaction of £42,930 ($54,639.18).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

