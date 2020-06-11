Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Trading 1% Higher

Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GCHEF)’s share price shot up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25, 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCHEF)

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. engages in the operation of self-service stores primarily in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. The company also sells electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.