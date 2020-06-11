Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Down to $1.77

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.83, but opened at $1.77. Groupon shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 27,149,700 shares.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Groupon from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

The stock has a market cap of $812.08 million, a P/E ratio of -576.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,629,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Groupon by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,017,240 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after buying an additional 41,664,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Groupon by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,679,224 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Groupon by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,968,110 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,303 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 359,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 108.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,937,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,459 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

