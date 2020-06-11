Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Stock Position Decreased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 31.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 549,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 149,793 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after buying an additional 47,384 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The firm has a market cap of $979.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.16. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 107.84%. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

