Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.45. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 2,124,300 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.55 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36,209 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 135,277 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,814 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,379,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 547,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Great Panther Mining by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 448,709 shares in the last quarter.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

