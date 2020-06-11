Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 14th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 30,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,577. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli acquired 8,100 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 9,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

