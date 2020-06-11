Grant Bradley Fagerheim Purchases 8,010 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 8,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.89 per share, with a total value of C$23,148.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,297,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,640,792.28.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 25,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$33,750.00.

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -0.49. Whitecap Resources Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$5.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$303.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc will post -0.1793309 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.31%.

WCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$3.00 target price on Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cormark decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.81.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

