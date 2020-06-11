Graham Co. (GHM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 29th

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

Graham has a payout ratio of 1,466.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE GHM opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.10 million, a PE ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 0.72. Graham has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Graham will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GHM. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

