Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,491,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,962,000 after purchasing an additional 44,393 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,294,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,298,000 after purchasing an additional 63,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 54.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,215,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,051 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,268,000 after purchasing an additional 239,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,895,000 after purchasing an additional 143,989 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

NYSE:GGG opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

