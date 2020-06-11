Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 6,000 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($76.37) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a GBX 7,300 ($92.91) target price (up previously from GBX 6,000 ($76.37)) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($96.73) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($98.00) to GBX 8,300 ($105.64) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($105.64) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 8,308.89 ($105.75).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,404 ($106.96) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,527.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,666.81. The firm has a market cap of $110.28 billion and a PE ratio of 52.72. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,871 ($74.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,537.09 ($121.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

