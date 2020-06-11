Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) a €12.10 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.10 ($13.60) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AOX. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($17.42) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays set a €16.20 ($18.20) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.49 ($16.28) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.25 ($18.26).

Shares of ETR:AOX opened at €13.60 ($15.28) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.40. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.19) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.12). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.48.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

