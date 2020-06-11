goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS.
GSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.
TSE:GSY opened at C$56.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.53. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$21.08 and a 52-week high of C$80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.98, a quick ratio of 22.50 and a current ratio of 22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.73 million and a PE ratio of 12.92.
goeasy Company Profile
goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.
