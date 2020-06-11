goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

GSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get goeasy alerts:

TSE:GSY opened at C$56.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.53. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$21.08 and a 52-week high of C$80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.98, a quick ratio of 22.50 and a current ratio of 22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.73 million and a PE ratio of 12.92.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that goeasy will post 8.2700008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.