goeasy Ltd Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of goeasy in a report issued on Sunday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSY. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of goeasy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

TSE GSY opened at C$56.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.73 million and a PE ratio of 12.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.53. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$21.08 and a 1 year high of C$80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.98, a current ratio of 22.62 and a quick ratio of 22.50.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.87 million.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

