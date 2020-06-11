Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Stake Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,118,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Godaddy worth $63,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Godaddy by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,959,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Godaddy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,329,000 after buying an additional 1,094,328 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,322,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,018,000 after purchasing an additional 530,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $206,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,777,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,886 shares of company stock worth $14,636,156. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GDDY opened at $79.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.89. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $82.47.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

