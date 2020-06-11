Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Director Ann Mather Sells 12,845 Shares

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Director Ann Mather sold 12,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $117,403.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,958.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Ann Mather sold 25,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $235,000.00.

GLUU opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 127,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 322,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Glu Mobile by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

