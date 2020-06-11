Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Globe Life by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Globe Life by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 450,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,444,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Globe Life by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $620,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $82.49 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.40.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.43.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

