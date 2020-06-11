Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Raised to GBX 180 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 260 ($3.31) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 235 ($2.99).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 178.74 ($2.27) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($29.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 189.78.

In other Glencore news, insider Peter Coates bought 80,000 shares of Glencore stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($129,311.44).

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

