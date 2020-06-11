Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Up 500.0% in May

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 14th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.76. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLBZ shares. TheStreet lowered Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.