Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 107278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$46.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Commodity Information; Environmental, Property and Financial Information; and Community Media segments. The company publishes local daily and weekly newspapers, and related products, as well as develops Websites and digital products in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec in Canada, and the United States.

