Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Gap Up to $3.06

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $3.06. Genprex shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 1,869,000 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNPX. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Genprex in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Genprex in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Genprex alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Genprex Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genprex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Genprex by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 132,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.