General Motors (NYSE:GM) vs. The Shyft Group (NYSE:SHYF) Critical Survey

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for General Motors and The Shyft Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 1 5 10 0 2.56 The Shyft Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

General Motors currently has a consensus price target of $34.44, indicating a potential upside of 19.78%. Given General Motors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe General Motors is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Risk and Volatility

General Motors has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 3.60% 12.73% 2.52% The Shyft Group -0.69% 24.51% 10.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares General Motors and The Shyft Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $137.24 billion 0.30 $6.73 billion $4.82 5.96 The Shyft Group $756.54 million 0.78 -$12.57 million $1.24 13.62

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than The Shyft Group. General Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Shyft Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of General Motors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of The Shyft Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

General Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. The Shyft Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. General Motors pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Shyft Group pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

General Motors beats The Shyft Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, and cars to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers connected safety, security, and mobility solutions for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, stolen vehicle assistance, roadside assistance, dealer maintenance notifications, remote door unlock, turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle location services, hands-free calling, smart driver, and marketplace, as well as connectivity packages comprising remote vehicle access through a mobile application, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, connected navigation, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity. Further, the company provides automotive financing services. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc., manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV). The FVS segment manufactures and sells various commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Utilimaster Upfit Services, and Reach brand names. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services. The SCV engages in the engineering and manufacture of luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; manufacture and assemble of truck body options for various trades, service truck bodies, stake body trucks, contractor trucks, and dump bed trucks; and provision of chassis and complete vehicle assembly services for military vehicles, drill rigs, shuttle bus chassis, and other specialty chassis and vehicles. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis; and parts and accessories for its motor home, defense, and specialty chassis, as well as maintenance and repair services for its motor home and specialty chassis. The company sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individual end users, and municipalities and other governmental entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

