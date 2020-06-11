General Moly (TSE:GMO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.54

General Moly, Inc. (TSE:GMO) (NYSEMKT:GMO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 43473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market cap of $41.23 million and a PE ratio of -5.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Get General Moly alerts:

General Moly (TSE:GMO) (NYSEMKT:GMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for General Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.